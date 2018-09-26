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Trump.. like a boss ... Stirs Up UN Hornets Nest
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8 views • September 26, 2018
Jon Bowne Reports
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3P0x8HufuxSNkOiH-25ODQ
Published on Sep 25, 2018
The hornet's nest of globalists swarming within the United Nations assembly laughed openly at President Donald Trump after he informed the assembly of his administration’s America first progress in just two years.
The reaction didn’t stop Trump from zeroing in on his Administration's aggressive stance towards the Iranian regime's threat to peace.
http://dailynewscollective.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3P0x8HufuxSNkOiH-25ODQ
Published on Sep 25, 2018
The hornet's nest of globalists swarming within the United Nations assembly laughed openly at President Donald Trump after he informed the assembly of his administration’s America first progress in just two years.
The reaction didn’t stop Trump from zeroing in on his Administration's aggressive stance towards the Iranian regime's threat to peace.
http://dailynewscollective.com/
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