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John Kasich Unilaterally Expands Gun Control in Ohio
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18 views • September 25, 2018
"Perpetual presidential hopeful, Governor John Kasich of Ohio, has signed two executive orders intended to expand gun control in his state... rather than adhere to the separation of powers in his state and allow the lawmakers to write the laws, Kasich opted to act unilaterally." —Dana Loesch
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