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Katy Tur Grossly Compares Kavanaugh to Serial Rapist Bill Cosby
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7 views • September 25, 2018
"We're [comparing] a guy who is now a convicted sexual predator, who is going to go to jail, who had multiple witnesses, where mounds of evidence was produced in a court of law to a guy who is a father, a dedicated public servant, a husband, a son. There has been zero evidence whatsoever corroborating these accounts. And you're comparing these two?" —Dan Bongino
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