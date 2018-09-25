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Watch Faith Goldy Get Drug Out Of A Toronto Mayoral Debate For Winning
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1143 views • September 25, 2018
Faith Goldy is currently third in the polls for mayor of Toronto, but she was not invited to the official Toronto mayoral debate. She showed up anyway with poll numbers in hand. Alex explains that actually she is hated for being a winner.
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