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The Bolshevik Revolution - Darkness Descends
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422 views • September 25, 2018
The untold story of the Bolsheviks, the Romanovs, the Kulaks, and Holodomor, and the greatest massacre of innocent lives in human history.
Some of the Kulaks pictured are my relatives, making this story a personal one that I felt compelled to tell, for more reasons than one.
This is my first creation, they *will* get better.
Some of the Kulaks pictured are my relatives, making this story a personal one that I felt compelled to tell, for more reasons than one.
This is my first creation, they *will* get better.
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