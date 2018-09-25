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Treating Alzheimer's Disease with Light
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435 views • September 25, 2018
A study published in the January 2016 issue of Frontiers in Neuroscience reports that near infrared light can lessen the behavioral deficits associated with Alzheimer's disease but also has neuroprotective effects and can slow the underlying death of brain neurons. Considering that treatment of Alzheimer's disease is all but non-existant, this is big news.
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