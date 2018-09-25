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New York Times Writer Wants To Ban Memes
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1901 views • September 25, 2018
Paul Joseph Watson breaks down how Kevin Roose, a writer for the New York Times, wants Facebook and other internet platforms to install automated, algorithms as meme-monitors to prevent some content from ever being seen.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy