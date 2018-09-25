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HOW TO MAKE A POSABLE #ACTIONFIGURE DINOSAUR TYRANNOSAURUS REX STEP BY STEP...from the start
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6 views • September 25, 2018
The supplies we'll use are:
Aluminum Wire
Aluminum Foil
Masking Tape
Batting
Nylon
Aleenes Fast Grab Tacky Glue and latex
Aluminum Wire
Aluminum Foil
Masking Tape
Batting
Nylon
Aleenes Fast Grab Tacky Glue and latex
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