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FILM 22_March Equinox—The Sedona Skies Team With UFOs & Energy
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8 views • September 25, 2018
In March of 2018, I headed for Sedona, Arizona, to join others on a spiritual retreat, and to experience the Spring Equinox. We were able to see and film many UFOs and different kinds of sky energies, all of which shed more light for me on the nature of our connection to the ships, to the light beings piloting them, to each other, and to the natural world of energy that surrounds and supports us all.
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