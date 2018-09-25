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Clothed in Garments of Light
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3 views • September 25, 2018
We have been made in the image of God and were clothed in garments of light. When Adam & Eve ate from the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil we lost this covering and so much more. But the Good News is Jesus died and rose again that we may recover what we lost and more.
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