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F.A. Hyak & Scott Pruitt
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9 views • September 25, 2018
Is F.A. Hyak's main thesis relevant today?
What kind of pressure would lead to the resignation of Scott Pruitt. Perhaps the same kind that is currently in use against Judge Brett Kavanaugh (i.e. something similar to WEAPONIZED MARXIST FEMINIST IDEOLOGY).
Professional lecture - Bruce Caldwell on CSPAN
https://www.c-span.org/video/?200530-1/the-road-serfdom
What kind of pressure would lead to the resignation of Scott Pruitt. Perhaps the same kind that is currently in use against Judge Brett Kavanaugh (i.e. something similar to WEAPONIZED MARXIST FEMINIST IDEOLOGY).
Professional lecture - Bruce Caldwell on CSPAN
https://www.c-span.org/video/?200530-1/the-road-serfdom
Keywords
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