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Challenging The Second Law of Thermodynamics (2009)
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61 views • September 25, 2018
A school professor explain how and why our current understanding about Thermodynamics must be reformulated to embrace the fact that one can select a kind of energy from the environment and use special devices to collect useful power.
Special attention about the explanation that start at 27 min. and 22 sec.
They are not stupid people searching the holly grail of "perpetual motion" technology... They understand very well their Thermodynamics and explain how we could achieve Free Energy.
Special attention about the explanation that start at 27 min. and 22 sec.
They are not stupid people searching the holly grail of "perpetual motion" technology... They understand very well their Thermodynamics and explain how we could achieve Free Energy.
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