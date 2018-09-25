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Full Show: Dems Become Porn Party, Avenatti Gets Naughty
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35 views • September 25, 2018
CNN’s Cuomo embraces porn lawyer Avenatti’s porn projections about Kavanaugh as he feeds the sex fantasies of the Democrats & teases the emergence of a new accuser within 48 hrs. But #MeToo’s crying wolf and denying due process will have dangerous consequences for society — and victims. Leo Zagami on whether the Catholic Church will reform or the Jesuits will hold on to power as they betray Chinese catholics in China.
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