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CPS Kidnapping & Random Drug Tests in High School: Due Process for the Rest of Us?
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17 views • September 25, 2018
While GOP supporters ask if Kavanaugh will get due process or be presumed guilty, the question for Kavanaugh should be, will he support due process for the rest of us. The Supreme Court has consistently upheld random drug tests for high school students, TSA searches and confiscation of children by CPS without due process.
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