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Jesuits Betray Catholics in China
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65 views • September 25, 2018
Leo Zagami exposes the Jesuit return to power after Pope John Paul, their control of the Vatican and their deal with Chinese communists — allowing the communists to appoint church officials. Chinese church goers are concerned the new prelates will simply be spies. It appears Francis is to the Chinese catholics what Google is to the Chinese people — a partner in their enslavement.
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