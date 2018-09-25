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Theybies? Hospital Won’t Tag Newborns by Sex
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58 views • September 25, 2018
The latest insanity is a Colorado Hospital bragging that they won’t use bracelet to identify gender on newborn babies because “We are seeing more and more patients who have diverse gender identities”. Newborns with identity crisis? Newborns distressed because they’ve been identified as male or female? Are these people doctors & nurses?
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