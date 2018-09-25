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VIDEO: Misfits Frontman Banned For Promoting Infowars / Alex Jones / PJ Watson
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233 views • September 25, 2018
Alex Jones presents a report recently filed by Paul Joseph Watson that details how Michale Graves' sold out show was canceled because he retweeted Paul Watson, Alex Jones, and he supports free speech.
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