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PJW And Alex Respond To The Left’s Attacks On Ted Cruz And His Wife
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126 views • September 25, 2018
While leftists continue to harass conservatives online as well as in real life, Gavin McInnes and Alex Jones have been doxxed and banned from social media for simply having opinions that Big Tech doesn’t agree with.
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