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Ronan Admits Dems Pressured Accuser to “Remember”
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23 views • September 25, 2018
Just shy of the 1 year anniversary of his Pulitzer Prize winning expose of Harvey Weinstein, Ronan Farrow is desperate to appease the gods of #MeToo & the Democrat Party, admitting that the shaky allegations he reported against Kavanaugh were brought out because Democrats were pressuring the woman and “backing her into a corner”. What?
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