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MIKE ADAMS EMERGENCY REPORT: TRUMP SIGNED EXEC ORDERS REVEAL MASS ARRESTS, TRIBUNALS FOR DEEP STATE TRAITORS
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1429 views • September 25, 2018
September 23, 2018 by Mike Adams
Full video, clips shown by Alex Jones on Sunday
Read the Article:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-09-23-emergency-report-signed-executive-orders-reveal-trump-is-planning-mass-arrests-military-tribunals-for-deep-state-traitors-like-comey-clinton-and-obama.html
Executive Order 13818 of December 20, 2017:
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/12/26/2017-27925/blocking-the-property-of-persons-involved-in-serious-human-rights-abuse-or-corruption
Full video, clips shown by Alex Jones on Sunday
Read the Article:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2018-09-23-emergency-report-signed-executive-orders-reveal-trump-is-planning-mass-arrests-military-tribunals-for-deep-state-traitors-like-comey-clinton-and-obama.html
Executive Order 13818 of December 20, 2017:
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2017/12/26/2017-27925/blocking-the-property-of-persons-involved-in-serious-human-rights-abuse-or-corruption
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