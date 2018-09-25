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Phantom Patriot's Retro Cinema Episode 2 "Assault on Area 51"
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3 views • September 25, 2018
PP and G'Nik team up with RLSH Argoyle to battle Illuminus in AREA 51. Also PP interviews "Heroes in the Night" and "Monster Hunters" author Tea Krulos. This Film Will Be an Official Selection at The High Desert Film Festival in Pahrump, Nevada.
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