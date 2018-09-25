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The Left Is Panicking Because America Has Already Won
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168 views • September 25, 2018
With the midterms right around the corner, Democrats and the left are demanding on social media that conservatives either self-censor or be banished by the far left run social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook.
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