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Stephen Bassett Lobbyist
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8 views • September 25, 2018
Stephen Bassett Is one of the Lobbyist bringing disclosure to the public regarding the governments black projects that have been going on for over 60 years and costing the public trilions of dollars to keep this information from the public while engaging in UFO reverse engineering and trying to make the public believe that we are actually in danger.
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