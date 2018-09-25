© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones: We Have Broken The Left’s Will, Victory Is Ours
Follow
0
Share
Report
227 views • September 25, 2018
The democrats are going increasingly insane by the victories that President Trump is delivering to the American people. A mob of leftists even chased Senator Ted Cruz from a restaurant where he was enjoying dinner with his wife.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.