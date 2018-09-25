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Alex Jones is Dangerous -- For Pedophiles!
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28 views • September 25, 2018
This is why Alex Jones has been censored -- he's dangerous to pedophiles.
From https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-a-message-to-google-employees-from-alex-jones/
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From https://www.infowars.com/watch-live-a-message-to-google-employees-from-alex-jones/
=======
Best way to follow me:
SUBSCRIBE T0 MY NEWSLETTER http://www.ecstaticascension.com/p/events.html
MINDS www.minds.com/SystembusterTheresa
MINDS VIDEOS https://www.minds.com/media/videos/SystembusterTheresa
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/UTRZcwa0Abbo/
===
Music by www.markpetrie.com. Thanks!
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