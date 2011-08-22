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2011-08-22 Hate is Educational - The 2012 Fad
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0 view • September 25, 2018
And so tonight, I thought we would chat about “The Problems with being Healthy”
Hatred changes you.
Encountering hatred in places where it should just not be – changes you.
I was a whipped dog, I was a beaten animal.
And as I look back, I realized that I had been fighting them the whole time – I lost – I have the broken bones and the raped soul to prove it, but even then when I was terrified out of my mind, I was still fighting them.
Hatred changes you.
Encountering hatred in places where it should just not be – changes you.
I was a whipped dog, I was a beaten animal.
And as I look back, I realized that I had been fighting them the whole time – I lost – I have the broken bones and the raped soul to prove it, but even then when I was terrified out of my mind, I was still fighting them.
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