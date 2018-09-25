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Dane Wigington - Hurricane Florence Weather Manipulation
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80 views • September 25, 2018
The Power Hour w/ Daniel Brigman - Sep21, 2018 - Researcher and activist Dane Wigington, joins for a discussion on how the Earth’s weather systems are being deliberately manipulated. Dane will share his thoughts on Hurricane Florence and recent wildfires. Dane has been documenting disturbing changes in the environment such as chemtrails and HAARP. Dane Wigington has an extensive background in solar energy.
www.thepowerhour.com
www.thepowerhour.com
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