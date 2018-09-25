How to Make Yellow Fried Rice (Pork Fried Rice)

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Long Grain Rice: 2 cups or 400 g
Water: 600 mL or 2.54 cups
Sugar: 1 tsp
Salt: 1 tsp
Chicken Powder: 1 1/2 tsp
White Pepper: 1/6 tsp
Oil: 2 tbsp
Yellow Egg Shade: 1/4 tsp (optional)
Fried Rice: Any meats, seafood and or vegetables:
Roast Pork: 100 g or 3.5 oz
Spanish Onion: 50-100 g or 1.76-3.5 oz
Green Onion: 1-2 tbsp or 1 sprig (green part)
Water: 2 tbsp
Oil: 2 tbsp
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64x2_RvBOa0