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The ALEX JONES Show Sunday COMMERCIAL FREE 9/23/18 INFOWARS
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226 views • September 25, 2018
I'm Re-posting the Ron Gibson YT feed here today. My own came out unwatchable & distorted.
Thanks to Ron for all his tireless work in the INFOWAR!
TODAY on Alex:
September 23, 2018
OBAMA DECLARED MARTIAL LAW BEFORE LEAVING OFFICE, ORDER STILL ACTIVE
TRUMP: EXECUTIVE ORDERS SIGNED TO ARREST TRAITORS
TRUMP OPTIONS TO STOMP OUT THE DEEP STATE
VIDEO: MIKE ADAMS WITH MUST WATCH BREAKING NEWS CLIPS,
THE FULL MIKE ADAMS VIDEO POSTED ON MY CHANNEL AS EMERGENCY REPORT
Guests:
Marc Randazza
Thanks to Ron for all his tireless work in the INFOWAR!
TODAY on Alex:
September 23, 2018
OBAMA DECLARED MARTIAL LAW BEFORE LEAVING OFFICE, ORDER STILL ACTIVE
TRUMP: EXECUTIVE ORDERS SIGNED TO ARREST TRAITORS
TRUMP OPTIONS TO STOMP OUT THE DEEP STATE
VIDEO: MIKE ADAMS WITH MUST WATCH BREAKING NEWS CLIPS,
THE FULL MIKE ADAMS VIDEO POSTED ON MY CHANNEL AS EMERGENCY REPORT
Guests:
Marc Randazza
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