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How do the MSM in child traffickers country report on Kavanaugh?
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132 views • September 25, 2018
Is it surprising that the MSM in the country that is ruled by child traffickers and pedophiles don't have one sentence that is pro-Kavanaugh or that puts some question marks on the campaign against him?
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