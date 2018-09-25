How to Make Orange Chicken

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Chicken Breast/Thigh: 1 breast or approx. 1 lb or 450 g. - Salt: 1/2 tsp - White Pepper: A little bit - Garlic Powder: 1/8 tsp - White Wine/Sake or Water: 1/8 cup or 30 mL - Green Onions: Chopped, for garnishing - Egg White: 1 - Garlic: 1 minced - Corn Starch: 1/4 cup or 60 g - Veg. Oil: 2 tbsp + frying - Sesame Oil: 1 tsp - Orange Zest: Garnish - Potato Starch: 1 tsp - Water: 2 tsp