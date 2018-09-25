How to Make Siu Mai

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Shiitake Mushrooms 3-4 pieces or 2 oz or 57 g
Shrimp: 12 oz or 340 g (40/50 ct)
Corn Starch/Potato Starch: 3 tsp
Water: 2 tsp
Salt: 3/4 tsp
Lean Pork: 10 oz or 284 g
Pork Fat: 5 oz or 142 g
Salt: 1 tsp
White Pepper: 1/4 tsp
Potato Starch: 2 1/2 tsp
Sugar: 3 tsp
Chicken Powder: 1/2 tsp
Soy Sauce: 1 tbsp
Sesame Oil: 1tsp
Crab Roe/Fish Roe or Minced Carrots/Peas for decoration
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWNnVRsigK0