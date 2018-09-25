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Yori & Elya- A feminist conumdrum
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7 views • September 25, 2018
Elya and Yorik play the roles of step mother and adopted son, in a dysfunctional family. Moreover, they are diametrically opposed on every subject, Elya seems to have married for a Passport and money (Hence her constant drinking, to disguise her unhappiness) Yorik is entangled in his lust for Elya and his loyalty to his mother, combined with his confusion over his father.
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