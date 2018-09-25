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Citibank Will Do Business With Terrorist Nation, But Not Pro-Gun Americans
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262 views • September 25, 2018
"So to be clear: Law-abiding, Second Amendment-loving American who wants to own a rifle for target practice? Untrustworthy scum … Oppressive nation that hangs people for being gay and send weapons of mass destruction to terrorist cells all over the world? Weapons that aren't even legal in the United States? No, that's fine." —Dana Loesch
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