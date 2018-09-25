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Dana Loesch Responds to Think Progress' Deceit
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4 views • September 25, 2018
"Think Progress is claiming that he was a good guy with a gun and he failed. Why is this? Because people had already been shot. And because the shooter was committing suicide as he was shot by the officer. But here's a question: Why was he committing suicide at that particular moment? Why had he decided that he could no longer achieve his likely larger goal of shooting more people … Because—and this is pretty incredible that I have to explain this—a good guy with a gun was there..."
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