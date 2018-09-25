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Colion Noir Gives the Media a Taste of Their Own Medicine
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407 views • September 25, 2018
Colion Noir reacts to how the mainstream media disgraced themselves – rather exposed themselves – in their "coverage" of his video. They made the point for him, melting down at the mere suggestion of placing "common sense" restrictions on how the media covers mass killers, while missing the entire message – that this is how gun owners feel every time a politician, celebrity, billionaire or so-called journalist calls for restrictions on the Second Amendment.
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