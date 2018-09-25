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Things I NEVER Learned in Sunday School - 002 LOST in Translation
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5 views • September 25, 2018
Am I a slow learner? I only recently began to understand that the current Bible translations are NOT in the original language. Could there can be translation BIAS? Is there a chance of just human error? The originals are error free but these translations are not original! Here is a classic example of "Something is LOST IN TRANSLATION". The original Greek word pistis (faith) will open a door into the beauty and wonder of God's plan for humanity. He sent Christ to save us all. Will He do it?
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