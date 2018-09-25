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Things I NEVER Learned in Sunday School - 002 LOST in Translation
God is at Peace with Us
God is at Peace with Us
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5 views • September 25, 2018
Am I a slow learner? I only recently began to understand that the current Bible translations are NOT in the original language. Could there can be translation BIAS? Is there a chance of just human error? The originals are error free but these translations are not original! Here is a classic example of "Something is LOST IN TRANSLATION". The original Greek word pistis (faith) will open a door into the beauty and wonder of God's plan for humanity. He sent Christ to save us all. Will He do it?
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godtruthfaithhebrewgreekreconciliationconcordancetranslationliteralconcordant
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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