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Laura Legere: Restoring Justice on the Planet - August 9, 2016
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4 views • September 25, 2018
Alexandra Meadors and Laura Legere discuss Laura’s involvement with the National Liberty Alliance and the Common Law Grand Juries, which essentially are the Fourth Level of Government that sits at the top of the Grand Juries.
They go on to reveal the power of having a Court Observer in the courts and the goal of restoring Common Law and the potential to remove 90% of those falsely imprisoned in the US. They discuss the corruption and true agenda of Department of Children and Families (DCYF).
They go on to reveal the power of having a Court Observer in the courts and the goal of restoring Common Law and the potential to remove 90% of those falsely imprisoned in the US. They discuss the corruption and true agenda of Department of Children and Families (DCYF).
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