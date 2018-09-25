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02 Aunty Ks Qs - Diesel vs Electric
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40 views • September 25, 2018
Heard of the campaign 'Switch It Off'? Hasn't anyone thought of the implications of electric cars? Dumping diesel and converting to electric vehicles we'll use more electric!
There's also no infrastructure in place to 'dump' all this scrap metal and plastic - think of the MILLIONS OF cars, commercial vehicles, lorries, trains and planes - all run on diesel fuel!
BRIGHT SPARKS: think of inventing solar panels as small as a mobile phone.
There's also no infrastructure in place to 'dump' all this scrap metal and plastic - think of the MILLIONS OF cars, commercial vehicles, lorries, trains and planes - all run on diesel fuel!
BRIGHT SPARKS: think of inventing solar panels as small as a mobile phone.
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