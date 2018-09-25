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Pass the Salt Live - Denying the Power 9-25-2018
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4 views • September 25, 2018
When was the last time you went to church and the church talked about demons and casting out of demons? I can believe the lost world doesn’t believe demons exist, but how could you have possibly gone to church your whole life and never heard this? The Church won’t talk about it. We have a form of godliness, but have no power.
Who is crazy, those who believe in the demonic world, or those who don’t?
Pass the Salt!
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
Who is crazy, those who believe in the demonic world, or those who don’t?
Pass the Salt!
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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