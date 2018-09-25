© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cory Booker Jumps on the Maxine Waters' Crazy Train
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • September 25, 2018
Cory Booker joins Maxine Waters by doing what he can to send dangerous marching orders to the troops because being anti-Trump is easier than having ideas. Guess love doesn't win.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.