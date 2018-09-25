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Hope Comes In The Dark
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3 views • September 25, 2018
Lets wake up some more people!
In 2010 I wrote this song; “Hope Comes In The Dark”
It has been recorded in 2011 en available as free download
In the sixties the protest song was the way to inform people
about your way of thinking: “A pamphlet, no matter how good, is never read more than once, but a song is learned by heart and repeated over and over. --- Joe Hill”
.. spread this message:
“Leaders leave the stage
To end a long dark age
http://www.hope-comes-in-the-dark.com/
In 2010 I wrote this song; “Hope Comes In The Dark”
It has been recorded in 2011 en available as free download
In the sixties the protest song was the way to inform people
about your way of thinking: “A pamphlet, no matter how good, is never read more than once, but a song is learned by heart and repeated over and over. --- Joe Hill”
.. spread this message:
“Leaders leave the stage
To end a long dark age
http://www.hope-comes-in-the-dark.com/
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