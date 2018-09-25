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A peak at the inside of Victoria Peak in Hong Kong, .
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6 views • September 25, 2018
Mostly people show you the view from the attraction. Here I turned the camera the other way.
This video has no sound.
This is my first upload, I'm just figuring out how this thing works...
Thanks for watching.
This video has no sound.
This is my first upload, I'm just figuring out how this thing works...
Thanks for watching.
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