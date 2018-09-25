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Julian Bliss on Clarinet and Ashley Wass on piano.
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17 views • September 25, 2018
This was recorded some years ago and unfortunately the video quality isn't what we exect today, But this duet played by 13 year old Julian Bliss on clainet and accompanied by Ashley Wass on piano, is phenominal. This performance took place in London at the Golden Jubilee outside stage. You'll notice Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles in the audience clapping at the end.
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