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Dana Loesch: Forbes Writer Advocates for Corporate Gun Control
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7 views • September 25, 2018
"An article at Forbes by writer Morgan Simon, who describes herself as writing about 'money and social justice,' asks the question: is gun control an issue for policymakers, or investors... it's all basically pointing to the same thing. It is an effort to influence the culture, not through persuasion, but through force." —Dana Loesch
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