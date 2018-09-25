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We Stand With Brett Kavanaugh
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33 views • September 25, 2018
"Since the election of Donald Trump, the character assassination of good Americans like Brett Kavanaugh from those with half his intellect and a fraction of his virtue, has been unconscionable." –NRA President LtCol Oliver North #NRA #Kavanaugh
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