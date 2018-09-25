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Flat Earth Debate 2018 | Rob Skiba vs. Dr. Robert Sungenis at FE2018
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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170 views • September 25, 2018
BREAKING NEWS!!!! After discussing all of this with me, Robbie Davidson, we thought it might be fun to have the debate live at the International Flat Earth Conference in Denver. We ran the idea by Dr. Sungenis and he agreed to the proposal. Let's show Robert what the Flat Earth Community is all about! Let's pay his way to FE2018. Will you help?

https://www.gofundme.com/flatearthdebate2018

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sciencebibledebateflat earthcosmologyrob skibadenverscientismconferencerobbie davidsonglobecelebrate truthfe2018robert sungenis
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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