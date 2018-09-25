© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dems Want Money Out of Politics, Unless It's Bloomberg's Dough
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • September 25, 2018
"Michael Bloomberg is spending $80 million of his own money to try to flip Congress. Anybody else spending that kind of money for, say, a conservative, the Democrats would be demanding a special prosecutor and a full-scale investigation. But because Bloomberg is a king, the activist media just rolls over for him." —Grant Stinchfield
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.