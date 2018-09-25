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Ode to the Abstract Artist Song by Skye Taylor
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9 views • September 25, 2018
World collected Artist Skye Taylor will take you on a journey of self- discovery and unlock the mysteries on "How to paint Abstracts" in Acrylics. Skye unlocks the secrets that most Artists will never tell you as he shares his secrets and techniques. Whether you are a seasoned pro or a beginner you will learn things you never knew.
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BUY SKYE A CUP COFFEE! http://skyetaylorgalleries.com/buy-skye-a-cup-of-coffee-2/
PAINTINGS FOR SALE: https://www.etsy.com/shop/skyetaylorgalleries
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