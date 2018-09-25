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'InfoWars' and 'CNN Fake News' Shirts Trigger Thousands Of Complaints At Televised Baseball Game
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143 views • September 25, 2018
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Infowars Invades America's Greatest Pastime. 1000's of complaints and lots of laughs :)
We are the ones who protect the God-given rights for ourselves, and the rights for all others. They will never stop us. They will never silence us. They will never delete us. We all play a role in the war of information. We are the silent majority. We are the censored American patriots. We are Alex Jones.
#AlexJones #AlexJonesShow #InfoWars
Infowars Invades America's Greatest Pastime. 1000's of complaints and lots of laughs :)
We are the ones who protect the God-given rights for ourselves, and the rights for all others. They will never stop us. They will never silence us. They will never delete us. We all play a role in the war of information. We are the silent majority. We are the censored American patriots. We are Alex Jones.
#AlexJones #AlexJonesShow #InfoWars
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